Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$45.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$41.27.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial Price Performance

Shares of Definity Financial stock traded down C$0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching C$35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,123. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.49. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$27.00 and a 12-month high of C$40.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.3000002 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.