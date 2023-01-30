Decentraland (MANA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $635.93 Million

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00003327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $635.93 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentraland Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

