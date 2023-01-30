Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Short Interest Update

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 4,470,000 shares. Approximately 14.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 533,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,896,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,896,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $250,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,215,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,343,961.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,678 shares of company stock worth $3,189,287 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,955 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,674 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,465,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,130,000 after purchasing an additional 922,521 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DAWN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,826. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). On average, equities research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAWN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.