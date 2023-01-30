Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 294.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Datadog by 95.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Datadog by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $76.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.91. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $184.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $1,028,476.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,134,418.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $1,028,476.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,134,418.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and sold 269,888 shares worth $19,904,866. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

