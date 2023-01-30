Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Update

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of Data I/O stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.06. 1,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,585. Data I/O has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $35.81 million, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53.

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Data I/O by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Data I/O by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 258,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Data I/O by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 307,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Data I/O by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

