Daseke (DSKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Daseke has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). Daseke had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. On average, analysts expect Daseke to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Daseke Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 43,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,897. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. Daseke has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.89.

Insider Transactions at Daseke

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Daseke news, Director Charles F. Serianni purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at $304,754.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 55,473 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 182,623 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Daseke by 27,982.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 682,480 shares in the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

