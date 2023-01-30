Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Short Interest Up 7.9% in January

Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DLTTF. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dalata Hotel Group in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dalata Hotel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 11th.

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DLTTF remained flat at $3.48 during midday trading on Monday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $3.48.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.