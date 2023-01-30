Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 10,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Daily Journal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 12.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Daily Journal during the second quarter worth about $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Daily Journal by 64.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 13.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daily Journal Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DJCO traded down $1.78 on Monday, reaching $302.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489. Daily Journal has a 1-year low of $236.01 and a 1-year high of $336.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market cap of $417.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.65.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a positive return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 140.02%.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Featured Stories

