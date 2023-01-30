Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $15.18

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.18, but opened at $14.07. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 988,545 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DADA. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Dada Nexus Stock Down 11.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $347.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,245 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,813,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 172,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 300,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.