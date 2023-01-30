CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.45

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 490414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.
CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 12.20 and a quick ratio of 12.20. The firm has a market cap of $700.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.19.
Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 81.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 265,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 119,149 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.
About CymaBay Therapeutics
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
Featured Articles
