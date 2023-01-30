Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Noble Financial dropped their price objective on Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.43 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.55%. Analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cumulus Media by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cumulus Media by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

