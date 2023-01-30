Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,620 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5,063.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,094 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in American Express by 16.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after purchasing an additional 675,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in American Express by 42.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $284,769,000 after purchasing an additional 629,960 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1,603.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $63,320,000 after acquiring an additional 429,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 70.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after acquiring an additional 387,115 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.61.

Shares of AXP traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.18. 1,374,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,593. The firm has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.73. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.