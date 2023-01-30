Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $27,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $202.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,470. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $240.71. The company has a market capitalization of $125.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.69 and a 200-day moving average of $199.28.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.