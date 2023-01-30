Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,844 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 203.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 127,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,951 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.95. 566,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,621,927. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.87.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

