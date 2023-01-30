Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 4,853 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,604 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $2,866,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

ABT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.10. The stock had a trading volume of 290,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,787. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

