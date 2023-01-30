Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 358 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.69.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $108.42. 405,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,107,571. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $109.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.47. The firm has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.