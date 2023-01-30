Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 164 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $16,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 701.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,347,000 after acquiring an additional 475,584 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $151,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,550,000 after acquiring an additional 245,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,155,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock traded up $11.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $493.33. 124,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,038. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $382.69 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.50.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

