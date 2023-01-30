Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $14,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 136.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,163. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.80. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

