Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 5,050 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EW traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.32. 340,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,458. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.74. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

