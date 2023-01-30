Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 455 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $16,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 67.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,467,000 after buying an additional 1,044,597 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Moody’s by 23.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,439,000 after buying an additional 556,040 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 30.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,483,000 after buying an additional 252,425 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 26,718.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 249,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 243.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 224,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $2.56 on Monday, reaching $317.02. 57,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,944. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $354.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

