Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 3,342 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,657 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.56 on Monday, hitting $131.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,058,854. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $192.10. The company has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.46.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

