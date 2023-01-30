Crown (NYSE:CCK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCK. Barclays reduced their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.27.
Crown Stock Performance
CCK stock opened at $88.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average of $86.22. Crown has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown
Crown Company Profile
Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.
