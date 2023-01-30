Crown (NYSE:CCK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCK. Barclays reduced their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.27.

CCK stock opened at $88.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average of $86.22. Crown has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Crown by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Crown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Crown by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Crown by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

