Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.43.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.46. 332,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,621. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.29. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

