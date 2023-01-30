Cronos Market Capitalization Hits $2.06 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.06 billion and approximately $17.62 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00087082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00057923 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00026094 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

