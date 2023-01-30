Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
COIHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($111.43) to GBX 8,800 ($108.95) in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Croda International from GBX 8,200 ($101.52) to GBX 7,400 ($91.62) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Croda International Stock Down 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:COIHY traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $43.15. 4,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,256. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75. Croda International has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $55.98.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
