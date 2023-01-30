Critical Contrast: First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) versus First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Internet Bancorp pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community Bankshares pays out 41.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Internet Bancorp $178.16 million 1.33 $48.11 million $3.70 6.92 First Community Bankshares $151.50 million 3.48 $51.17 million $2.81 11.44

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and First Community Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Community Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Internet Bancorp. First Internet Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Internet Bancorp 19.95% 10.14% 0.89% First Community Bankshares 30.80% 10.91% 1.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Internet Bancorp and First Community Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Internet Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 First Community Bankshares 1 0 0 0 1.00

First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.85%. First Community Bankshares has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.12%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than First Community Bankshares.

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats First Internet Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing. The company was founded on September 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 49 branches, including 17 branches in West Virginia, 23 branches in Virginia, 7 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

