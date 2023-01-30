Critical Comparison: G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) vs. Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) and G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Seritage Growth Properties and G City, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A G City 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties $116.68 million 4.48 -$28.15 million ($2.22) -5.40 G City $710.61 million 1.13 $199.94 million $0.32 14.25

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and G City’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

G City has higher revenue and earnings than Seritage Growth Properties. Seritage Growth Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than G City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.2% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G City has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and G City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties -82.97% -8.10% -2.59% G City 6.03% 1.03% 0.34%

Summary

G City beats Seritage Growth Properties on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seritage Growth Properties

(Get Rating)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. The Company's mission is to create and own revitalized shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations that provide enriched experiences for consumers and local communities, and create long-term value for our shareholders.

About G City

(Get Rating)

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Gazit-Globe Ltd. is a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.