Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Announces $0.35 Dividend

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st.

Cricut Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $9.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of -0.03. Cricut has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.42 million. Cricut had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Cricut

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $5.70 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cricut to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 575,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,908.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 575,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,908.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 12,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $115,215.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,561,250 shares in the company, valued at $130,905,637.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 152,701 shares of company stock worth $1,313,718 and sold 24,250 shares worth $218,690. Insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cricut

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cricut by 1,896.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 296,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,469,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 190,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 89,554 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.