Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.60 on Major Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00002540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $125.18 million and $10.07 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001015 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00012100 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

