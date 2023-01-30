Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.60 on Major Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00002540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $125.18 million and $10.07 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001015 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000607 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00012100 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000155 BTC.
Creditcoin Profile
CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
