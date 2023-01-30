Credit Suisse Group Trims Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Target Price to $285.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $365.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.09.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $248.16 on Thursday. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,853 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,794 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

