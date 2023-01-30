Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$200.00” Price Target for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.94.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 0.7 %

BA opened at $211.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.94 and its 200-day moving average is $166.61. The company has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47, a PEG ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $223.23.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 36,179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 26,065 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.