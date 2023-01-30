Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 3,500 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($43.33) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($36.98) price objective on Shell in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($38.38) price objective on Shell in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Shell from GBX 3,200 ($39.62) to GBX 3,100 ($38.38) and set a top pick rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays set a GBX 3,300 ($40.86) price target on Shell in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($34.05) price target on Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,970.18 ($36.77).

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,370.50 ($29.35) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 506.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,350.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,295.69. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,557 ($31.66).

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

