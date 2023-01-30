Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,540,000 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the December 31st total of 28,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 333,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after purchasing an additional 192,576 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. AlphaValue lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.

NYSE:CS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 19,902,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,028,404. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

