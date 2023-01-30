Craig C. Koontz Sells 856 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) Director Craig C. Koontz sold 856 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $22,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HTBI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.72. 61,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,446. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

