Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 433,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CBRL traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.06. The stock had a trading volume of 196,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.47. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $135.99.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.38%.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. CL King upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $24,651,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 134,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2,129.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 116,199 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 130.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 202,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 114,779 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,726,000 after purchasing an additional 110,364 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

