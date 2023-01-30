Cowen Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $140.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $211.57.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $177.90 on Thursday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $561.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.41 and a 200-day moving average of $218.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

