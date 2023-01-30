Cowen Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $72.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STX. Susquehanna cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Seagate Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.75.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.0 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $68.99 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.45.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,025,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $630,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,373 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,772,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $307,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $208,837,000 after acquiring an additional 46,507 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.