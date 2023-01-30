Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 54,161 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,161 shares during the period. SecureWorks makes up about 1.4% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 81.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCWX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.50.

SecureWorks Price Performance

SecureWorks stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,327. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. SecureWorks Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 11,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $65,516.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,981.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SecureWorks Profile

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Featured Articles

