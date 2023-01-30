Cove Street Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Ducommun accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 1.33% of Ducommun worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCO. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 62.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after buying an additional 28,819 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 357,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,749,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCO traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $56.24. 3,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,295. The company has a market capitalization of $680.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $58.18.

Insider Activity at Ducommun

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.57 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $44,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $100,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,805.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $44,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $265,628 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

About Ducommun

(Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

