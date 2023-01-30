Cove Street Capital LLC Reduces Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.14. 55,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $131.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.67.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.78.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,790. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

