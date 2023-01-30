Cove Street Capital LLC Purchases 152,242 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 152,242 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 2.70% of InfuSystem worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in InfuSystem by 1.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in InfuSystem by 44.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in InfuSystem by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in InfuSystem by 38.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.83. 2,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 977.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 19,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $176,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346 shares in the company, valued at $3,100.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 19,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $176,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346 shares in the company, valued at $3,100.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $322,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,581 shares of company stock worth $1,052,261 over the last three months. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

