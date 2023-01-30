Cove Street Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,027 shares during the period. KBR comprises about 3.3% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $11,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KBR by 6.6% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in KBR by 9.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in KBR in the third quarter valued at $675,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in KBR by 42.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the third quarter valued at $1,746,000.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KBR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.26. 194,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

