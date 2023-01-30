Cove Street Capital LLC Has $333,000 Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CTO Realty Growth worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 414,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 282,253 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 349,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 234,729 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 199.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 348,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 232,254 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 232,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 156,169 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 91,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 63,101 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 33,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,552. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $442.18 million, a P/E ratio of 109.19 and a beta of 0.79. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 860.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTO. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

