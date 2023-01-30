Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

BASE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Couchbase from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $677.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.57. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 43.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Couchbase in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

