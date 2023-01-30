Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Short Interest Update

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 617,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Costamare Price Performance

NYSE:CMRE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.26. 442,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,156. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. Costamare has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Costamare had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Costamare will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Costamare by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Costamare by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Costamare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

