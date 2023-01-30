Contrasting Greystone Housing Impact Investors (GHI) and Its Competitors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) is one of 68 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Greystone Housing Impact Investors to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 88.87% 20.85% 4.95% Greystone Housing Impact Investors Competitors -44.89% 6.90% 0.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $68.50 million $38.10 million 6.63 Greystone Housing Impact Investors Competitors $4.42 billion $858.92 million -4.56

Analyst Ratings

Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Housing Impact Investors. Greystone Housing Impact Investors is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 1 0 3.00 Greystone Housing Impact Investors Competitors 263 1174 1699 67 2.49

Greystone Housing Impact Investors currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.36%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 29.25%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ competitors have a beta of 6.56, indicating that their average share price is 556% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Greystone Housing Impact Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 33.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors competitors beat Greystone Housing Impact Investors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 74 MRBs issued by state and local housing authorities in order to provide construction or permanent financing for 76 multifamily and seniors housing properties comprising a total of 12,584 rental units located in 17 states; and nine governmental issuer loans related to affordable multifamily properties containing a total of 1,832 rental units located in six states in the United States. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

