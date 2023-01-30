Contrasting CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CubeSmart has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and CubeSmart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $61.31 million 0.22 -$9.44 million ($2.38) -0.57 CubeSmart $657.81 million 15.26 $223.48 million $1.14 39.22

Profitability

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and CubeSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -21.79% N/A -2.73% CubeSmart 27.59% 10.25% 4.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.8% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and CubeSmart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A CubeSmart 0 3 4 1 2.75

CubeSmart has a consensus price target of $48.43, suggesting a potential upside of 8.32%. Given CubeSmart’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CubeSmart is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

