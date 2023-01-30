Contrasting AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) & Cian (NYSE:CIAN)

Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cian and AcuityAds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cian -11.11% -21.30% -15.07% AcuityAds 1.38% -2.65% -2.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cian and AcuityAds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cian 0 0 0 0 N/A AcuityAds 0 3 4 0 2.57

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AcuityAds has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 91.57%. Given AcuityAds’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than Cian.

17.4% of Cian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of AcuityAds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cian has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcuityAds has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cian and AcuityAds’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cian $81.20 million 2.93 -$38.50 million ($0.22) -15.45 AcuityAds $97.36 million 1.02 $8.42 million $0.03 58.02

AcuityAds has higher revenue and earnings than Cian. Cian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AcuityAds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AcuityAds beats Cian on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cian

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent. The company was formerly known as Solaredge Holdings Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

