Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 131,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Consolidated Water Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:CWCO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 47,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,377. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77.
Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Water
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 2,719.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.
About Consolidated Water
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
