Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 131,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CWCO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 47,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,377. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 2,719.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.