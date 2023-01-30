ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Up 4.5%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.26 and last traded at $23.16. 75,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 142,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNOB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $909.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.21.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.27 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Insider Activity at ConnectOne Bancorp

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $199,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,103 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,682.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.